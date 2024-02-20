Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for February 20th (AAF, ADC, ADCT, ADSK, AL, AMN, ARGX, AXL, B, BALL)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, February 20th:

Airtel Africa (LON:AAF) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 130 ($1.64) to GBX 93 ($1.17). The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $66.00 to $62.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT)

had its target price increased by HC Wainwright from $3.00 to $9.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $278.00 to $300.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $54.00 to $55.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $85.00 to $83.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $472.00 to $478.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Arrow Exploration (LON:AXL) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from GBX 40 ($0.50) to GBX 44 ($0.55). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) had its target price boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $36.00 to $43.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ball (NYSE:BALL) had its price target raised by Mizuho to $63.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $310.00 to $305.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $168.00 to $171.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $90.00 to $87.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) had its target price boosted by Evercore ISI from $231.00 to $244.00. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) had its target price raised by Evercore ISI from $11.50 to $13.00. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $124.00 to $170.00. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $290.00 to $350.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its target price boosted by Rosenblatt Securities from $315.00 to $375.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) had its price target raised by Wedbush from $40.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $100.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) had its price target increased by Susquehanna from $110.00 to $135.00. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its price target raised by Evercore ISI from $381.00 to $387.00. They currently have an in-line rating on the stock.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its price target raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $55.00 to $60.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $36.00 to $41.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $39.00 to $53.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $140.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $19.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $71.00 to $75.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) had its target price raised by Truist Financial Co. from $130.00 to $135.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $12.50 to $12.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. from $186.00 to $188.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Co. from $53.00 to $55.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV) had its target price increased by HC Wainwright from $1.50 to $6.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Man Group (LON:EMG) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 323 ($4.07) to GBX 318 ($4.00). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) had its target price reduced by Evercore ISI from $13.00 to $12.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $305.00 to $315.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $69.00 to $67.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $49.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB) had its price target raised by Evercore ISI from $77.00 to $93.00. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $224.00 to $225.00. Barclays PLC currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $110.00 to $130.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $130.00 to $140.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) had its price target increased by Evercore ISI from $262.00 to $308.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $24.00 to $25.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) had its target price raised by Truist Financial Co. from $102.00 to $127.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $57.00 to $59.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $51.00 to $59.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $125.00 to $130.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Greenwich LifeSciences (NASDAQ:GLSI) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from $38.00 to $36.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $150.00 to $170.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $12.00 to $11.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) had its price target boosted by Evercore ISI from $12.50 to $14.00. They currently have an in-line rating on the stock.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Co. from $75.00 to $80.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $4.50 to $5.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $41.00 to $44.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $60.00 to $65.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) had its target price boosted by Chardan Capital from $29.00 to $34.00. Chardan Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $14.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $13.00 to $19.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) had its target price increased by JMP Securities from $18.00 to $25.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $17.00 to $22.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $83.00 to $100.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $22.00 to $18.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $410.00 to $555.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Co. from $450.00 to $600.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $15.00 to $17.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from GBX 336 ($4.23) to GBX 325 ($4.09). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Co. from $440.00 to $500.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Co. from $435.00 to $460.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from GBX 305 ($3.84) to GBX 295 ($3.71). Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $8.00 to $5.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $28.00 to $30.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $25.00 to $22.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from $35.00 to $19.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $164.00 to $163.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $16.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) had its target price increased by Evercore ISI from $122.00 to $124.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $330.00 to $385.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $55.00 to $54.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) had its price target increased by Evercore ISI from $94.00 to $101.00. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $100.00 to $81.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) had its target price raised by Evercore ISI from $505.00 to $590.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $18.00 to $19.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) had its price target lowered by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $98.00 to $80.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $65.00 to $73.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) had its target price lowered by Evercore ISI from $19.00 to $18.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $45.00 to $42.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $56.00 to $50.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $295.00 to $355.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Tanger (NYSE:SKT) had its price target boosted by Evercore ISI from $27.00 to $28.00. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. from $230.00 to $250.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) had its target price raised by Rosenblatt Securities from $570.00 to $615.00. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $56.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) had its price target cut by Evercore ISI from $7.00 to $6.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) had its price target increased by Evercore ISI from $108.00 to $138.00. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $61.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) had its target price trimmed by Evercore ISI from $65.00 to $63.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $23.00 to $34.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $18.00 to $19.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) had its price target lowered by Evercore ISI from $35.00 to $31.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $22.00 to $23.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $110.00 to $136.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) had its price target boosted by Evercore ISI from $575.00 to $740.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) had its target price raised by Truist Financial Co. from $52.00 to $57.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. from $260.00 to $300.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $236.00 to $269.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $264.00 to $292.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $37.00 to $41.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) had its price target raised by Evercore ISI from $40.00 to $47.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) had its price target boosted by Evercore ISI from $55.00 to $75.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $35.00 to $36.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $300.00 to $350.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its price target increased by Evercore ISI from $310.00 to $350.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $22.00 to $20.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $23.00 to $22.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $66.00 to $61.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) had its target price raised by HC Wainwright from $11.00 to $21.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its target price increased by Rosenblatt Securities from $245.00 to $285.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Co. from $230.00 to $260.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $215.00 to $220.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

