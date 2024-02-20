DigitalBridge Group Inc. Has $21.76 Million Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

DigitalBridge Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 193,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 57,967 shares during the period. Prologis makes up about 2.2% of DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $21,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Prologis during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Prologis during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Prologis by 966.7% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Prologis in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Prologis in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PLD traded down $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $132.96. The stock had a trading volume of 862,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,250,478. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $130.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.01. The stock has a market cap of $122.97 billion, a PE ratio of 40.54, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.00. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.64 and a 1-year high of $137.52.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 38.13%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.78%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Prologis from $134.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Prologis from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Prologis from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Prologis from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.73.

In other news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $13,763,689.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,853,010.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

