Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Stock Position Raised by DigitalBridge Group Inc.

DigitalBridge Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 42.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 343,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 102,759 shares during the quarter. Lamar Advertising comprises 2.9% of DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. DigitalBridge Group Inc. owned about 0.34% of Lamar Advertising worth $28,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 106.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 8,912 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,916,000 after buying an additional 8,070 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 51,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,130,000 after buying an additional 5,052 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 11.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th.

LAMR stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.20. 179,027 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,850. Lamar Advertising has a fifty-two week low of $77.21 and a fifty-two week high of $112.34. The stock has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.76%.

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in North America. It operates approximately 363,000 displays across the United States and Canada. It offers advertisers a range of billboard, interstate logo, transit, and airport advertising formats helping local businesses and national brands.

