The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Acquired by Bishop Rock Capital L.P.

Bishop Rock Capital L.P. increased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 140.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,883 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,016 shares during the period. Sherwin-Williams accounts for about 7.2% of Bishop Rock Capital L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Bishop Rock Capital L.P.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 2.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,382,442 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,756,746,000 after buying an additional 211,790 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,427,014 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,384,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146,102 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,180,068 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,229,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,586 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,275,332 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,131,647,000 after purchasing an additional 95,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,795,775 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $742,334,000 after purchasing an additional 321,529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE SHW traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $310.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 304,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,531,063. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $305.90 and a 200 day moving average of $277.94. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $205.43 and a twelve month high of $314.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.41, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 74.72%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. This is an increase from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SHW shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $346.00 to $341.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.22.

Insider Activity at Sherwin-Williams

In other news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total value of $270,115.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,251,881.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total transaction of $1,944,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,271,752.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total transaction of $270,115.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,251,881.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

