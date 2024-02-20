Bishop Rock Capital L.P. Invests $1.95 Million in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Bishop Rock Capital L.P. bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 17,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,946,000. Intercontinental Exchange makes up approximately 8.0% of Bishop Rock Capital L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 545.6% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

ICE stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $136.67. 1,067,461 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,310,479. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $127.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.75. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.16 and a 12 month high of $138.34.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 23.91%. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

ICE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.00.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total value of $56,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,687,908.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total value of $56,170.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,687,908.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.46, for a total transaction of $183,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,923,156.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,846 shares of company stock valued at $15,550,365 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

