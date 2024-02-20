Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 358 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reduced its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 20.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 358 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Booking were worth $4,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Booking by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd lifted its stake in Booking by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 17 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Booking in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,494.47, for a total value of $3,494,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,657,571.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,493.71, for a total value of $2,620,282.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,888,554.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,494.47, for a total transaction of $3,494,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,657,571.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,837 shares of company stock valued at $6,430,991 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BKNG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Booking from $3,450.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,400.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,650.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $3,600.00 price target on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, November 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Booking presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,582.54.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Booking

Booking Price Performance

BKNG traded down $17.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3,699.16. 107,903 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,639. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3,554.32 and a 200 day moving average of $3,239.22. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,382.54 and a 12-month high of $3,844.76.

About Booking

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.