40,108 Shares in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Purchased by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 40,108 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,870,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Autoliv by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 683 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Autoliv by 269.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 872 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in Autoliv in the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. 56.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Colin Naughton sold 782 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.68, for a total transaction of $86,551.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,143.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of ALV traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $109.84. 142,040 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 578,937. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.59. The company has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Autoliv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.66 and a 12 month high of $113.18.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 27.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Autoliv, Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Autoliv from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Autoliv from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Autoliv from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Autoliv from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.18.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

