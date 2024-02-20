Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Increases Stock Holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,027 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,776 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in DaVita were worth $4,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of DaVita by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after buying an additional 6,178 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in DaVita by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 364,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,648,000 after purchasing an additional 64,652 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in DaVita by 598.8% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in DaVita by 2,175.0% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC raised its position in DaVita by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 5,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Get DaVita alerts:

DaVita Stock Performance

DVA traded up $0.93 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $123.15. The stock had a trading volume of 323,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,290. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.57. DaVita Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.51 and a twelve month high of $128.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 64.42%. DaVita’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on DVA shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of DaVita from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of DaVita from $113.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of DaVita from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DaVita

About DaVita

(Free Report)

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.