ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) Trading Down 6.7%

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Free Report) shares fell 6.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.44 and last traded at $10.50. 77,861 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 437,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.25.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ORIC. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 8th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, ORIC Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.86.

The company has a market cap of $703.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.33.

In other news, insider Pratik S. Multani sold 5,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.59, for a total transaction of $45,372.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,519.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other ORIC Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jacob Chacko sold 13,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total transaction of $169,170.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 794,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,630,382.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Pratik S. Multani sold 5,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.59, for a total transaction of $45,372.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,809 shares in the company, valued at $204,519.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,779 shares of company stock worth $339,288. 5.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 126,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage product candidates include ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73 being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 for prostate cancer; and ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations.

