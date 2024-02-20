Evercore ISI Increases Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target to $350.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Evercore ISI from $310.00 to $350.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.31% from the company’s previous close.

WDAY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Workday from $236.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Workday from $245.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Workday from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Workday from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.65.

Get Workday alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Workday

Workday Price Performance

NASDAQ WDAY traded down $4.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $298.36. The company had a trading volume of 606,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,288,322. Workday has a 52 week low of $174.06 and a 52 week high of $308.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $284.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,250.25, a PEG ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.35.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 0.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Workday will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 4,655 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.89, for a total transaction of $1,237,717.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,283,410.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 4,655 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.89, for a total transaction of $1,237,717.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,283,410.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 408 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.22, for a total transaction of $108,617.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,766 shares in the company, valued at $46,526,204.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 392,775 shares of company stock valued at $107,780,173. Corporate insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Workday

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Workday by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 931,488 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $257,147,000 after purchasing an additional 164,426 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in Workday by 371.3% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 641 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Workday during the fourth quarter worth about $317,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Workday by 115.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 304 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in Workday during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 68.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workday Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.