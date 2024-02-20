Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Shares Down 7.6%

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 7.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.96 and last traded at $8.16. 2,515,147 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 2,891,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.83.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.60 target price on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.78.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 1.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MLCO. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. 39.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

