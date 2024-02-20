Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Raises Stock Holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,016 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned approximately 0.08% of Qualys worth $4,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 58.2% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 242 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 54.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 282 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 3,000.0% in the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 353.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 422 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Qualys in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QLYS has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Qualys in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Qualys from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wedbush cut their price target on Qualys from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Qualys from $212.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Qualys from $104.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.57.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 629 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.94, for a total value of $116,327.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,512 shares in the company, valued at $19,143,509.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 629 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.94, for a total value of $116,327.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,512 shares in the company, valued at $19,143,509.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 6,300 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.81, for a total value of $1,139,103.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,437,136.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,193 shares of company stock valued at $4,103,753. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Qualys Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QLYS traded down $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $164.02. The stock had a trading volume of 224,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,612. Qualys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.00 and a fifty-two week high of $206.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $189.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.71. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.26 and a beta of 0.54.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

