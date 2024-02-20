Frontier Asset Management LLC Takes $494,000 Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Frontier Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,471 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GE. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 5,015 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,704,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 213.8% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 337,523 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $37,301,000 after purchasing an additional 229,952 shares in the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group lifted its position in General Electric by 19.3% during the third quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 3,106 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $197,000. 74.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on General Electric from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

General Electric Price Performance

NYSE:GE traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $148.99. 2,056,523 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,181,708. The firm has a market cap of $162.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.80. General Electric has a 12 month low of $81.65 and a 12 month high of $150.36.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. General Electric had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.95%. The business had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 3.82%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,153,863.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,153,863.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $1,843,615.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,552,351.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

