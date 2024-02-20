Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Raises Stock Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Humana were worth $4,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in Humana by 2.6% in the third quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Humana by 11.9% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Humana by 2.8% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc grew its position in Humana by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 8,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Humana by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HUM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $630.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Humana from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Humana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $597.00 to $391.00 in a research report on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Humana from $515.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $595.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $506.72.

Humana Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HUM traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $367.61. 404,460 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,410,326. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $420.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $467.35. The company has a market cap of $44.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $342.69 and a 52 week high of $541.21.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.87). The company had revenue of $26.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.47 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 16.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Articles

