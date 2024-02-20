Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Decreases Stock Holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased its position in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,787 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned approximately 0.07% of Donaldson worth $5,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DCI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Donaldson during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,086,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Donaldson during the third quarter valued at about $56,540,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Donaldson by 13.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,767,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $325,798,000 after purchasing an additional 824,842 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Donaldson by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,996,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $571,026,000 after purchasing an additional 413,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,308,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,016,000 after buying an additional 404,335 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have recently commented on DCI shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Donaldson in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Donaldson from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.75.
Donaldson Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE DCI traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $66.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,591. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.09. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.05 and a 12 month high of $68.11.
Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $846.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.91 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.60%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Donaldson Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 33.78%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Donaldson
In other news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 11,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total value of $709,536.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,523,520.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 11,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total value of $709,536.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,523,520.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total transaction of $324,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,711,641.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,137 shares of company stock valued at $1,202,812. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Donaldson Company Profile
Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.
