Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Decreases Stock Holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased its position in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,787 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned approximately 0.07% of Donaldson worth $5,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DCI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Donaldson during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,086,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Donaldson during the third quarter valued at about $56,540,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Donaldson by 13.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,767,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $325,798,000 after purchasing an additional 824,842 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Donaldson by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,996,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $571,026,000 after purchasing an additional 413,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,308,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,016,000 after buying an additional 404,335 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on DCI shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Donaldson in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Donaldson from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.75.

Donaldson Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE DCI traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $66.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,591. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.09. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.05 and a 12 month high of $68.11.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $846.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.91 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.60%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Donaldson Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 33.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Donaldson

In other news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 11,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total value of $709,536.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,523,520.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 11,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total value of $709,536.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,523,520.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total transaction of $324,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,711,641.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,137 shares of company stock valued at $1,202,812. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Donaldson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.