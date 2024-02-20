Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Acquires New Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 35,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,591,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter worth about $35,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 186.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock traded down $1.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $127.36. 329,982 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,085,036. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.56 and a 12-month high of $167.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.73.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.93). The firm had revenue of $542.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.64 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.32 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th were issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 124.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price (down from $140.00) on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $154.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $182.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.26.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Mid-America Apartment Communities

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 4,028 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $524,485.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 304,523 shares in the company, valued at $39,651,939.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $48,723.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,504,069.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 4,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $524,485.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,651,939.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

(Free Report)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.