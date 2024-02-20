Rodgers Brothers Inc. Has $8.25 Million Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. boosted its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,517 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Union Pacific makes up about 1.4% of Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $8,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter worth $27,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter worth $33,000. 77.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UNP shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $239.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.67.

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE UNP traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $246.80. 497,058 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,376,283. The business’s 50-day moving average is $243.04 and its 200-day moving average is $225.61. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $183.69 and a twelve month high of $251.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.08.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 46.87% and a net margin of 26.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 49.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 56,682 shares in the company, valued at $14,170,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,297 shares in the company, valued at $23,099,795. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 56,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,170,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

