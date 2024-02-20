Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Has $123.45 Million Holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,084,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,799 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust worth $123,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 176,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,475,000 after purchasing an additional 6,388 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,551,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $478,613,000 after purchasing an additional 226,216 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000.

NYSE:PEB traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.14. 616,770 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,512,563. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a one year low of $11.39 and a one year high of $16.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4.26%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PEB shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. TheStreet cut Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Bank of America cut Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

