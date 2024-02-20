AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) is Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Rodgers Brothers Inc. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 134,222 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,275 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises approximately 3.4% of Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $20,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 139,161,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,749,269,000 after acquiring an additional 440,286 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,182,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,533,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,130 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 43,152,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,813,873,000 after acquiring an additional 404,379 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,952,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,697,046,000 after buying an additional 907,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,571,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,102,311,000 after buying an additional 4,785,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total value of $450,544.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,649,312.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. William Blair upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.36.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $177.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,990,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,343,744. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $163.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.41. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $130.96 and a one year high of $178.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $319.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.57.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 154.73%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.60 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 227.11%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

