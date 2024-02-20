iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Acquired by Cardiff Park Advisors LLC

Cardiff Park Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,979 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 86,720,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,494,257,000 after buying an additional 2,758,305 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,331.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,881,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,098,907,000 after buying an additional 62,812,278 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 61,988,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,829,392,000 after buying an additional 3,269,839 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,976,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,287,004,000 after buying an additional 780,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,782,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,778,288,000 after purchasing an additional 7,537,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,836,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,803,764. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $91.58 and a 12-month high of $100.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.11.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

