Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Shares Sold by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,811,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,268 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 4.90% of Primo Water worth $107,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Primo Water by 24.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,600,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296,515 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Primo Water by 9.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,581,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,066 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Primo Water by 4.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,977,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,764,000 after purchasing an additional 470,410 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Primo Water by 3.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,885,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,424,000 after purchasing an additional 278,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Primo Water by 3.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,466,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,911,000 after purchasing an additional 176,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Primo Water Price Performance

PRMW traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.23. The stock had a trading volume of 392,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,228. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Primo Water Co. has a 1-year low of $12.27 and a 1-year high of $16.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PRMW. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Primo Water from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Primo Water from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. TheStreet upgraded Primo Water from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Primo Water from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC upgraded Primo Water from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $17.50 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Primo Water presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Primo Water Profile

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored water, filtration equipment, and coffee. The company offers its products under the Primo, Alhambra, Crystal Rock, Mountain Valley, Deep Rock, Hinckley Springs, Crystal Springs, Kentwood Springs, Mount Olympus, Pureflo, Sierra Springs, Sparkletts, and Renü brands in the United States; Canadian Springs, Labrador Source, and Amazon Springs brands in Canada; and Decantae, Eden, Eden Springs, Chateaud'eau, and Mey Eden brands in Europe and Israel.

