Liberty Latin America (LILAK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 22nd.

Liberty Latin America Trading Up 1.3 %

Liberty Latin America stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.81. 233,030 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 686,068. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.52. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.20. Liberty Latin America has a one year low of $6.39 and a one year high of $9.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 102.6% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 94.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in Liberty Latin America in the second quarter valued at $58,000. 56.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, Liberty Costa Rico, and VTR segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

