DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Shares Down 6.3%

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 6.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $41.41 and last traded at $41.74. 3,440,191 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 12,972,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.57.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DKNG. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim upped their price objective on DraftKings from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on DraftKings from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on DraftKings from $39.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DraftKings currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.21.

The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $35.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.81 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.55.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 84.80% and a negative net margin of 21.88%. DraftKings’s revenue was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 686,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $29,543,509.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,622,291.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jason Park sold 140,879 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total value of $5,309,729.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 249,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,386,506.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 686,101 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $29,543,509.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,622,291.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,440,485 shares of company stock worth $95,934,651 in the last 90 days. 55.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 233.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 32.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

