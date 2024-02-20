Euroseas (ESEA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.85 per share for the quarter.

Euroseas Stock Performance

ESEA traded down $1.55 on Tuesday, hitting $34.18. The company had a trading volume of 58,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,560. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.57. Euroseas has a 1-year low of $16.88 and a 1-year high of $42.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $239.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Euroseas during the first quarter valued at approximately $274,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Euroseas by 375.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,232 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Euroseas during the first quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Euroseas during the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Euroseas in the first quarter valued at $766,000. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Euroseas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 20th.

About Euroseas

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables. As of May 02, 2023, it had a fleet of 18 vessels, including 11 feeder and 7 intermediate containerships with a cargo capacity of approximately 56, 061 twenty-foot equivalent unit.

