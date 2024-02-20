Clearbridge Investments LLC Acquires 6,338,545 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 109.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,154,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,338,545 shares during the period. Sempra accounts for 0.8% of Clearbridge Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $826,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Sempra by 11.6% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,459,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,997,728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843,930 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Sempra by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,502,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,548,247,000 after acquiring an additional 83,368 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC boosted its holdings in Sempra by 104.0% in the third quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 14,416,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $980,756,000 after acquiring an additional 7,348,746 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Sempra by 147.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,360,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $976,926,000 after acquiring an additional 8,546,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Sempra by 84.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,987,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $679,440,000 after acquiring an additional 4,562,759 shares in the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sempra Stock Performance

SRE traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.34. The company had a trading volume of 389,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,639,280. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.70. The company has a market cap of $44.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.72. Sempra has a 1 year low of $63.75 and a 1 year high of $79.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SRE has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Sempra from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sempra from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Sempra in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.50 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sempra from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $78.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sempra news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 34,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total value of $2,421,677.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2 shares in the company, valued at $141.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Sempra

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

