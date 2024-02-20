Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $32.22 Million Stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 371,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Discover Financial Services worth $32,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $263,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 2,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,697,000. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 468,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,575,000 after purchasing an additional 82,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DFS shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $139.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $93.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.24.

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DFS traded up $15.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $125.59. The company had a trading volume of 12,795,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,507,333. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $79.04 and a 52 week high of $125.96. The stock has a market cap of $31.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $108.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.24.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.96). The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 14.30%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.77 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO John Greene sold 35,191 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total transaction of $3,748,193.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,592 shares in the company, valued at $1,980,233.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

