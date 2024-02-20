PAX Financial Group LLC Raises Stock Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,568 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CenterBook Partners LP lifted its position in RTX by 130.8% in the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 34,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 19,700 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust co lifted its position in RTX by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 105,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,606,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in RTX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,079,000. Pearl River Capital LLC raised its position in shares of RTX by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 28,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after buying an additional 8,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of RTX by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 115,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,334,000 after buying an additional 14,100 shares in the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RTX Price Performance

NYSE:RTX opened at $91.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $121.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.63, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.89. RTX Co. has a one year low of $68.56 and a one year high of $104.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

RTX Dividend Announcement

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.74 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. Analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. RTX’s payout ratio is 105.36%.

Insider Transactions at RTX

In related news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $3,233,232.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,711.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $3,233,232.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,711.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $28,757.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,176.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,680 shares of company stock valued at $3,438,681. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of RTX from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Bank of America raised shares of RTX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, RTX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.71.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

