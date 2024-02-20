Clearbridge Investments LLC Acquires 2,429,076 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,536,244 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,429,076 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $730,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 60.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,693.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Price Performance

INTC traded up $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.86. 25,795,754 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,085,555. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.45. The company has a market cap of $185.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.73 and a 12-month high of $51.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 128.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Intel from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Intel from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Intel from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.48.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

