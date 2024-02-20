ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 3,123 Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,340 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,123 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in KBR were worth $2,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KBR. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in KBR during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of KBR by 930.0% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 515 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KBR in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in KBR by 110.6% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 697 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in KBR by 113.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 814 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently commented on KBR shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on KBR from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on KBR from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on KBR from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp started coverage on KBR in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.71.

NYSE:KBR traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $55.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 278,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,222,708. The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.94. KBR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.37 and a 12 month high of $65.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.34.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. KBR had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 25.18%. KBR’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

