Clearbridge Investments LLC Buys 231,470 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,259,731 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 231,470 shares during the period. Pioneer Natural Resources accounts for 0.7% of Clearbridge Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 1.40% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $748,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock traded down $0.82 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $230.75. 759,099 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,059,712. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $226.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.39. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $177.26 and a 1-year high of $257.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $238.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $250.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $224.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Argus cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.19.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PXD

Insider Transactions at Pioneer Natural Resources

In other news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total transaction of $2,409,423.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,436.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.