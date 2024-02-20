Dark Forest Capital Management LP Acquires 9,113 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 372.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,559 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,113 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $2,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,939,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 334,760 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $76,844,000 after buying an additional 136,661 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 259.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 45,876 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $10,526,000 after buying an additional 33,119 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, Glenview Trust co grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 13.6% in the third quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 32,225 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $7,397,000 after acquiring an additional 3,858 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of PXD stock traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $230.75. 759,099 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,059,712. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $177.26 and a 1 year high of $257.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $226.40 and a 200 day moving average of $232.39. The firm has a market cap of $53.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.31.

Insider Transactions at Pioneer Natural Resources

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total value of $2,409,423.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,436.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $269.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $301.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $238.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $224.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.19.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PXD

About Pioneer Natural Resources

(Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.