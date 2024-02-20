LPL Financial LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,422,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 372,791 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 0.7% of LPL Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. LPL Financial LLC owned 1.64% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $1,077,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 24,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 7,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJR stock traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.22. 1,518,704 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,972,084. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.36. The company has a market capitalization of $74.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.32 and a fifty-two week high of $110.55.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

