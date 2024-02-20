Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Reduces Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lowered its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,387,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,355 shares during the quarter. Cummins makes up about 3.4% of Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned 0.98% of Cummins worth $317,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Cummins in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Cummins in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in Cummins in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Cummins in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Cummins during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMI stock traded down $4.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $262.28. 424,699 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,061,738. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.18. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $203.18 and a one year high of $269.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $233.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.02.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.68% and a net margin of 2.16%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 18.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 129.73%.

In other news, CEO Jennifer Rumsey sold 739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.91, for a total transaction of $197,246.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $720,123.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.16, for a total transaction of $2,883,760.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,685,847.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jennifer Rumsey sold 739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.91, for a total value of $197,246.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,698 shares in the company, valued at $720,123.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,741 shares of company stock worth $3,081,336 over the last 90 days. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CMI has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut Cummins from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Cummins from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on Cummins from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Cummins in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $259.33.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

