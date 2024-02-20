Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $9.94 Million Stock Holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 223.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 299,525 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 206,889 shares during the quarter. Vistra comprises 0.1% of Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned approximately 0.08% of Vistra worth $9,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vistra by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vistra by 1.6% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 25,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Vistra by 0.4% during the second quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 104,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vistra by 26.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vistra by 2.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vistra Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VST traded up $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.95. 2,317,792 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,254,599. Vistra Corp. has a 52-week low of $21.18 and a 52-week high of $46.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.23 and a 200-day moving average of $35.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Vistra from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Vistra from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

