Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Bought by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 267.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,101 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,097 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $5,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bray Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 220 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 228 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EA traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $140.98. The stock had a trading volume of 652,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,810,768. The business’s fifty day moving average is $138.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $37.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.37, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.53 and a twelve month high of $144.53.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($1.38). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 14.09%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.14%.

Several brokerages recently commented on EA. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.94.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.01, for a total transaction of $110,408.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,283 shares in the company, valued at $4,179,356.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.19, for a total transaction of $342,975.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,930 shares in the company, valued at $4,929,236.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.01, for a total value of $110,408.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,179,356.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,031 shares of company stock worth $3,718,903 over the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

