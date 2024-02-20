Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $6.29 Million Stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 334.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 188,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,232 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $6,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of OGE Energy by 56.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 52,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,140,000 after buying an additional 19,035 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of OGE Energy by 24.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 56,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,305,000 after buying an additional 11,082 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of OGE Energy by 14.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 120,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,036,000 after buying an additional 15,620 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of OGE Energy by 16.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 5,317 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of OGE Energy by 371.2% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 452,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,447,000 after buying an additional 356,349 shares during the period. 66.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OGE. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

OGE Energy Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE OGE traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.02. The stock had a trading volume of 498,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,457,748. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.82. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $31.25 and a 1 year high of $39.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.25. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.74.

OGE Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.4182 per share. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 5th. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 80.29%.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services in the United States. It operates through Electric Company Operations and Natural Gas Midstream segments. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

Further Reading

