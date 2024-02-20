Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC) Trading Down 8.4%

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (NYSE:LAAC – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 8.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.93 and last traded at $3.95. Approximately 661,959 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 1,613,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on LAAC shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $18.50 price objective on shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.20.

Get Lithium Americas (Argentina) alerts:

View Our Latest Report on LAAC

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lithium Americas (Argentina)

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 12.43 and a quick ratio of 12.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.29. The firm has a market cap of $642.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.31.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the 4th quarter worth about $281,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the 4th quarter worth approximately $306,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 27.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lithium Americas (Argentina)

(Get Free Report)

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. operates as a resource company. The company explores for lithium deposits. The company owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina. It also has a pipeline of development and exploration stage projects, including the Pastos Grandes project and the Sal de la Puna project located in Salta Province in northwestern Argentina.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas (Argentina) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas (Argentina) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.