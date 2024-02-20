Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC) Trading Down 8.4%

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (NYSE:LAAC – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 8.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.93 and last traded at $3.95. Approximately 661,959 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 1,613,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.31.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have commented on LAAC shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $18.50 price objective on shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.20.
View Our Latest Report on LAAC
Lithium Americas (Argentina) Stock Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lithium Americas (Argentina)
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the 4th quarter worth about $281,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the 4th quarter worth approximately $306,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 27.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Lithium Americas (Argentina)
Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. operates as a resource company. The company explores for lithium deposits. The company owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina. It also has a pipeline of development and exploration stage projects, including the Pastos Grandes project and the Sal de la Puna project located in Salta Province in northwestern Argentina.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Lithium Americas (Argentina)
- The “How” and “Why” of Investing in 5G Stocks
- Walmart’s uptrend is intact; buy it when it dips
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- 3 E-VTOL stocks: Which ones can fly higher in 2024?
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Booking stock is the discounted growth story in travel stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas (Argentina) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas (Argentina) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.