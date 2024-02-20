Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Stock Price Down 12.3%

Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) traded down 12.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $692.50 and last traded at $704.17. 11,033,889 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 0% from the average session volume of 11,050,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $803.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $450.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,040.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Friday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $960.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $250.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $550.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $629.20.

Super Micro Computer Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $449.98 and its 200 day moving average is $333.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.18 billion, a PE ratio of 57.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.65. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 32.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 103.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 19.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Super Micro Computer

In other Super Micro Computer news, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 28,727 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $874.57, for a total value of $25,123,772.39. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,110 shares in the company, valued at $1,845,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,846,980. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 28,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $874.57, for a total transaction of $25,123,772.39. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,845,342.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,089 shares of company stock worth $43,682,125 over the last ninety days. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Super Micro Computer

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 1st quarter worth about $126,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 8,927 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,445,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,163,000 after purchasing an additional 275,725 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 1st quarter worth about $259,000. Institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

