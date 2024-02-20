National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) Stock Price Up 4.1%

National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Get Free Report) rose 4.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $97.20 and last traded at $97.20. Approximately 54,913 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 84,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.35.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of National HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 0.35.

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $300.91 million for the quarter. National HealthCare had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 6.03%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. National HealthCare’s payout ratio is 54.50%.

In related news, Director Emil E. Hassan sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $641,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 73,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,249,622.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 13.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in National HealthCare by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,518,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,378,000 after purchasing an additional 184,411 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in National HealthCare by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,020,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,116,000 after purchasing an additional 39,318 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in National HealthCare by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 957,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,523,000 after purchasing an additional 22,317 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in National HealthCare by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 363,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,320,000 after purchasing an additional 13,032 shares during the period. 48.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, homecare and hospice agencies, and a behavioral health hospital. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

