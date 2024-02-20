Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) Trading Up 3.6%

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 3.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $49.00 and last traded at $49.00. 65,622 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 249,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SLNO. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Soleno Therapeutics from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.60.

Soleno Therapeutics Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.06 and a beta of -1.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.35.

In other Soleno Therapeutics news, CEO Bhatnagar Anish sold 2,527 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $122,054.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,770 shares in the company, valued at $8,296,491. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Bhatnagar Anish sold 2,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $122,054.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,296,491. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James H. Mackaness sold 3,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total transaction of $105,171.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,692 shares in the company, valued at $805,247.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 212,167 shares of company stock worth $7,158,557. Company insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Soleno Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 309.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 248,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 187,600 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000.

About Soleno Therapeutics

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome.

