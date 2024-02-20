Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Shares Down 9.6%

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) fell 9.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.87 and last traded at $19.29. 1,493,667 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 3,048,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.34.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AAOI. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Applied Optoelectronics in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on Applied Optoelectronics from $13.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.13.

The stock has a market cap of $689.83 million, a PE ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.27.

In related news, insider Shu-Hua (Joshua) Yeh sold 42,779 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total value of $957,821.81. Following the sale, the insider now owns 251,351 shares in the company, valued at $5,627,748.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 6.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 236,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 14,932 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 149.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 124,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 74,589 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 55.8% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 151,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 54,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 29.0% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 93,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 21,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.54% of the company’s stock.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecom equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

