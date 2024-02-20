Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Trading Up 3.6%

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) shot up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.92 and last traded at $6.88. 168,074 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 676,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on ALHC. Stephens raised their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Raymond James raised their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Bank of America downgraded Alignment Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $7.25 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.70.

Get Alignment Healthcare alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare Stock Up 3.9 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.99.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 588.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 158.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 220.8% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 7,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, Nevada, Arizona, Florida, and Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alignment Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alignment Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.