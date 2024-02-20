PROG (NYSE:PRG) Shares Up 3.7%

PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 3.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $32.26 and last traded at $32.26. 82,558 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 329,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens raised PROG from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on PROG from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th.

PROG Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PROG

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.19.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRG. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in PROG in the first quarter worth approximately $4,770,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in PROG by 30.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 15,302 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in PROG by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in PROG by 6.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in PROG by 55.0% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 36,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 13,026 shares during the period. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PROG

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

