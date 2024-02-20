Rodgers Brothers Inc. Buys 1,214 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. boosted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 18.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,929 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,236,341 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $373,573,000 after purchasing an additional 78,012 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in Home Depot by 119.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 9,500 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 5,166 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 11.7% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,847 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 31.4% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 34,825 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $10,515,000 after buying an additional 8,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dillon & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 12,338 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on HD shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Home Depot from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Home Depot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total value of $38,997.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,858,334.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Price Performance

Home Depot stock traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $360.75. 2,394,867 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,009,692. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.26 and a 52-week high of $368.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $352.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $325.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $359.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.05. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $34.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 53.66%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

