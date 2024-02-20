Clear Street Markets LLC Increases Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 60.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in Valero Energy by 1,676.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the second quarter worth $39,000. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on VLO shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.62.

Shares of VLO stock traded down $4.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $135.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,013,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,319,122. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.51. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $104.18 and a twelve month high of $152.20. The company has a market capitalization of $46.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.94.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $35.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.76 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 31.86% and a net margin of 6.10%. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.31%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

