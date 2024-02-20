QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL) Trading 4.7% Higher

QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) shares traded up 4.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $43.80 and last traded at $43.73. 664,776 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 931,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.76.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of QuidelOrtho from $130.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of QuidelOrtho from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of QuidelOrtho in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.50.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.10 and a 200-day moving average of $70.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.84). QuidelOrtho had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 5.54%. The business had revenue of $742.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $796.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,817,000 after buying an additional 4,514 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,159,000 after buying an additional 17,002 shares during the period. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. grew its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 831,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,254,000 after buying an additional 214,568 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,841,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,812,000 after buying an additional 44,770 shares during the period. 93.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies and solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

