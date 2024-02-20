Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 70,778 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the previous session’s volume of 67,883 shares.The stock last traded at $55.64 and had previously closed at $56.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CSR. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Centerspace from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Centerspace from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Compass Point raised Centerspace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centerspace has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.71.

Centerspace Stock Performance

Centerspace Announces Dividend

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $838.44 million, a PE ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. Centerspace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.57%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centerspace

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centerspace in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Centerspace by 82.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Centerspace in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Centerspace by 311.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Centerspace in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

Centerspace Company Profile

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of September 30, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 71 apartment communities consisting of 12,785 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

Further Reading

