Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $404.58 Million Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 341.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 159,285 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 123,208 shares during the quarter. AutoZone makes up 4.4% of Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $404,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in AutoZone by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,431,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 10,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,839,000 after buying an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AutoZone news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,717.36, for a total transaction of $8,152,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,282,501.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 3,000 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,717.36, for a total value of $8,152,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,416 shares in the company, valued at $9,282,501.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas B. Newbern sold 7,800 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,551.62, for a total transaction of $19,902,636.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,519 shares in the company, valued at $6,427,530.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,807 shares of company stock valued at $38,827,861 in the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AutoZone Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AZO traded down $6.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,721.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,039. The stock has a market cap of $47.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.70. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $2,277.88 and a one year high of $2,855.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,673.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,597.70.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $31.57 by $0.98. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.62% and a negative return on equity of 57.23%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $27.45 EPS. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 149.73 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AZO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet cut shares of AutoZone from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,750.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,800.00 to $2,779.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,857.12.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Further Reading

