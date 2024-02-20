Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) Trading 5.1% Higher

Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Free Report) was up 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.35 and last traded at $22.30. Approximately 544,492 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 590,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.22.

Icahn Enterprises Stock Up 5.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.84 and a 200 day moving average of $18.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Icahn Enterprises

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 319.4% during the third quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 80,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 61,000 shares in the last quarter. Icahn Carl C lifted its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 11.5% in the second quarter. Icahn Carl C now owns 334,494,577 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,710,378,000 after purchasing an additional 34,496,953 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 97.7% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,357 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 13,024 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 32.9% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,618 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the second quarter valued at about $382,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Icahn Enterprises Company Profile

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. Its Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. The company's Energy segment refines and markets transportation fuels; and produces and markets nitrogen fertilizers in the form of urea ammonium nitrate and ammonia.

