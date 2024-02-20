Herbalife (NYSE:HLF) Trading 6.2% Higher

Shares of Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) rose 6.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.61 and last traded at $8.57. Approximately 1,067,754 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 2,043,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Herbalife from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Herbalife from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Herbalife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Herbalife from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.70.

Get Herbalife alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Herbalife

Herbalife Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $842.72 million, a PE ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.05 and its 200-day moving average is $13.89.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Herbalife had a net margin of 2.81% and a negative return on equity of 19.56%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Herbalife Ltd. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Herbalife

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Camber Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Herbalife by 233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 2,750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,410,000 after buying an additional 1,925,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Herbalife by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,604,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807,216 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Herbalife by 299.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,612,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,604 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Herbalife by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,065,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,992 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Herbalife during the 4th quarter worth $12,070,000.

Herbalife Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotion items.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.